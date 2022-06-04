Gorgeous Weekend, Watching Future Alex

After another tumultuous close to the workweek, the weekend is settling in nicely. Cooler, drier air is settling in from the northeast, bringing the Carolinas sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will slowly rise over the next few days, but the humidity should remain at bay through Monday. More pop-up storms return by the back half of the week.

Roughly 500 miles to our southeast lies Potential Tropical Cyclone One. This system will likely become Alex, our first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic season, by the end of the weekend. The good news for the Carolinas is that it will continue to move northeastward out to sea. Those heading to the coast over the next few days should be wary of an increased rip current risk.

Tonight: Clear and comfy. Low: 60°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Warm sunshine with a healthy breeze. High: 85°. Wind: NE 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Sunday Night: Another nice night. Low: 60°. Wind: E 5-10.

Monday: Sunshine continues. A bit warmer. High: 87°. Wind: E 5-10.