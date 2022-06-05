Tropical Storm Alex Named, Beautiful Start to Workweek Ahead

Our beautiful weekend is coming to an end, but we’ll have one more fantastic day before the doldrums of summer return this week. Piedmont & Foothills highs will be in the upper 80s while the High Country settles for the mid-to-upper 70s. While temperatures will be above average for this time of year, low humidity and plentiful sunshine will keep things pleasant around the Carolinas to kick off the workweek. Don’t get used to it, though. Southerly winds return by midweek, surging heat and humidity back into the forecast. Expect the 90s and pop-up storms for the back half of the week ahead.

In tropical weather news, our first named storm of the year has arrived in the form of Alex. Tropical Storm Alex is currently located a few hundred miles to our southeast and will not be a direct issue for the Carolinas. That said, you’ll need to be wary of increased rip current risks over the next few days if you’re heading to the coast.

Tonight: Cool and comfy. Low: 60°. Wind: E 5-10.

Monday: Warm and beautiful. High: 86°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. A bit milder. Low: 64°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Tuesday: Hot sunshine with a stray storm or two. High: 89°. Wind: S 5-10.