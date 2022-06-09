Cooler Weekend, Scorching Heat Lurks

A few isolated showers are rolling through our southern counties, but the Western Carolinas as a whole are enjoying a mostly sunny Thursday afternoon. Stable air arrives from the northwest on Friday, setting us up with a gorgeous close to the workweek. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s across the board heading into the weekend. A messy disturbance will arrive from the southwest on Saturday, but the overall severe threat looks low for now. Scattered storms will be an issue in the morning, becoming more isolated by the afternoon and evening.

Our focus shifts from storms to extreme heat by the second half of the weekend. A strong southerly ridge will allow temperatures to soar into the mid-90s by Monday. Some spots may crack the triple digits between Tuesday and Thursday. Charlotte has not cracked 100° since June 2015, but that streak may end next week.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Friday: Gorgeous. High: 85°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Friday Night: Clouds build late. Stray shower? Low: 68°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Scattered storms early, becoming more isolated in the afternoon. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-10.