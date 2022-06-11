CMPD: Pedestrian Stuck & Killed On Eastway Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred on Eastway Drive in Charlotte.

On Sunday, May 29th around 10 p.m., officers responded to a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian on Eastway Drive.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries following the collision.

A silver 2008 KIA Optima was located a short distance away, according to a news release.

Detectives say the pedestrian, later identified as 59-year-old Laura Jean Swartz, was pronounced dead on June 7th due to the injuries she sustained in the collision.

Initial investigation reveals that Swartz was crossing the northbound travel lanes of Eastway Drive, walking east to west, when she was struck by a 2008 KIA Optima Sedan that was traveling north on Eastway Drive.

Police say the KIA, driven by Lawrence Perrin Williams, 44, pulled to the side of the road and stopped following the crash.

Williams was evaluated for impairment by officers at the scene and was found not to be impaired.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Jamieson at 704-432-2169, extension 3.