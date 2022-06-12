Dangerous Heat Ahead

The heat and humidity have returned for the second half of the weekend, but this will just be an appetizer compared to what’s to come. A strong ridge of high pressure has built into our southeast, pumping extremely warm and humid air into the Carolinas for much of the week ahead. Charlotte will have multiple chances to crack 100º for the first time in seven years over the next four days. If you can stay inside, do so. If you must go outside this week, limit your exposure to under 30 minutes at a time with multiple breaks.

Our only relief from the heat over the coming days comes in the form of pop-up storms. Rain chances remain stray at best over the next two days before bumping up into the isolated-to-scattered range by the week’s second half. A weak cold front sweeps in by next weekend, bringing temperatures back near normal.

Tonight: Mild and muggy. Low: 73°. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday: Hot sunshine. High: 98°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Sticky. Low: 75°. Wind: W 5-10.

Tuesday: Scorching heat. Heat index near 110º. High: 100°. Wind: W 5-10.