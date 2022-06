CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Using the CATS-Pass mobile app, riders can now track the CityLYNX Gold Line location and arrival times.

In addition to the real-time data for the CityLYNX Gold Line, officials say the CATS-Pass app allows customers to view real-time information across the bus system, plan multi-modal trips and purchase passes.

Riders can download the CATS app from the Apple and Google Play stores.