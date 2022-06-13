Potent Heat Pummels Carolinas

Spring still officially has a week left in its tank, but the dog days of summer are already here. Areas along and south of I-85 are soaring into the upper 90s this Monday afternoon, the hottest we’ve been so far this year. Bad news for winter-lovers: it only gets hotter from here. Charlotte has failed to crack 100° in each of the past six years, but there’s a strong chance the Queen City eclipses triple digits on Tuesday. Near-record highs continue through midweek before a cold front brings some relief by next weekend.

In the meantime, our only source of relief will come from fickle pop-up storms. As more moisture arrives from the west by the second half of the week, rain chances bump up slightly. With the increased heat and humidity comes more energy for these storms, which could be heavy at times. We’ll need to watch for strong-to-severe cells on Wednesday in particular.

Tonight: Mild and muggy. Low: 75°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Hot sunshine. Stray storm? High: 100°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Another sticky night. Low: 77°. Wind: Light.

Wednesday: Steamy. PM isolated storms. High: 100°. Wind: NE 5-10.