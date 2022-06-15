CATS To Perform Repairs On LYNX Blue Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday, June 18th, maintenance crews will perform a line cut to repair Park Avenue’s grade crossing along the LYNX Blue Line.

As repairs are going on, transit officials say Blue Line trains will operate from I-485 to New Bern station and from UNCC to Carson station.

Anyone needing to travel between New Bern and Carson stations at this time can take a “LYNX Connecter” bus bridge northbound or southbound, according to a news release.

CATS says normal service will resume at 5 a.m. Monday, June 20th.