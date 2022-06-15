Troopers: Truck Driver Hauling Load Of Gravel Killed In Catawba County Collision

NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Catawba County Tuesday morning on Startown Road near West Maiden Road.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Volvo dump truck was traveling north on Startown Road, ran off the road to the right, crossed back over the centerline, and overturned on the roadway.

The truck was hauling a load of gravel, according to a news release.

Troopers say the driver, 68-year-old Billie Douglas Gambill of Vale, was critically injured and taken by emergency personnel to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Troopers say Gambill was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Initial investigation reveals driver overcorrection as a contributing factor to the collision.