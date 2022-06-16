1/6 Panel Probes Trump Pressure On Pence To Reject Election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is plunging into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral count — powers Pence didn’t have.

Thursday’s hearing is expected to focus on how Trump latched onto a strategy from conservative law professor John Eastman to pressure Pence days before the vice president was to preside over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

Testimony is expected from the vice president’s counsel, Greg Jacob, and a retired federal judge, Michael Luttig, who called the plan “incorrect at every turn.”