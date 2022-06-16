1 Killed In York County Collision After Driver Ran Stop Sign , Troopers Say

YORK CO., S.C. — Troopers are investigating after one driver was killed and another injured in a fatal York County collision Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., troopers say the driver of a 2016 Nissan Ultima was traveling west on Old Limestone Road at the same time a 2007 Nissan Versa was traveling south on Meadow Road.

The Nissan Versa, driven by Amy Staff, 47, disregarded a stop sign while attempting to turn onto Old Limestone Road and stuck the Nissan Ultima, according to a news release.

Troopers say the driver (yet to be identified) of the Nissan Ultima was pronounced dead at the scene and Staff was taken to a local hospital with injuries following the crash.

Staff has been charged for failing to stop at a stop sign in this case, according to a news release.