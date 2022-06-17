Road Closures In Charlotte For Juneteenth Weekend

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says there will be several roads closing this weekend due to expected crowds at events across Charlotte for the Juneteenth holiday.

June 17th at 5 p.m. – June 19th at 11:59 p.m.

Commonwealth Avenue will be closed from The Plaza to Pecan Street.

Thomas Avenue will be closed from Commonwealth Avenue to the entrance of the public parking lot (on Thomas Avenue) just off Central Avenue.

June 18th at 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Senior Drive will be closed from Dr. Webber Avenue to LaSalle Street.

Southwest Boulevard will be closed from Senior Drive to Quentin Street.

CMPD also provides the following safety tips: