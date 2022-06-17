Road Closures In Charlotte For Juneteenth Weekend

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says there will be several roads closing this weekend due to expected crowds at events across Charlotte for the Juneteenth holiday.

June 17th at 5 p.m. – June 19th at 11:59 p.m.

  • Commonwealth Avenue will be closed from The Plaza to Pecan Street.
  • Thomas Avenue will be closed from Commonwealth Avenue to the entrance of the public parking lot (on Thomas Avenue) just off Central Avenue.

June 18th at 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

  • Senior Drive will be closed from Dr. Webber Avenue to LaSalle Street.
  • Southwest Boulevard will be closed from Senior Drive to Quentin Street.

CMPD also provides the following safety tips:

  • If you see something suspicious, say something.
  • Download the CMPD App – tips can be sent anonymously.
  • If you are attending with children, have a meet-up place established ahead of time if you get separated.
  • Keep in mind heat advisories – stay hydrated, dress for the heat.
  • Plan ahead for road closures.

 

 

 