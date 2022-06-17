Road Closures In Charlotte For Juneteenth Weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says there will be several roads closing this weekend due to expected crowds at events across Charlotte for the Juneteenth holiday.
June 17th at 5 p.m. – June 19th at 11:59 p.m.
- Commonwealth Avenue will be closed from The Plaza to Pecan Street.
- Thomas Avenue will be closed from Commonwealth Avenue to the entrance of the public parking lot (on Thomas Avenue) just off Central Avenue.
June 18th at 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Senior Drive will be closed from Dr. Webber Avenue to LaSalle Street.
- Southwest Boulevard will be closed from Senior Drive to Quentin Street.
CMPD also provides the following safety tips:
- If you see something suspicious, say something.
- Download the CMPD App – tips can be sent anonymously.
- If you are attending with children, have a meet-up place established ahead of time if you get separated.
- Keep in mind heat advisories – stay hydrated, dress for the heat.
- Plan ahead for road closures.