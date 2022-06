1/2

2/2



GASTONIA, N.C. — A large tree is blocking the road at the 3000 block of Courtland Drive in Gastonia, police say.

Crews say that it will take most of the day to remove.

🚧𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘 𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮 🚧 A large tree is blocking the roadway in the 3000 block of Courtland Dr. Public Works crews say that it will take most of the day to remove. pic.twitter.com/Cs7cHb8Tkc — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) June 17, 2022

Drivers should seek alternate routes.