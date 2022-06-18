Beautiful Holiday Weekend, Heat Harassment Continues Next Week

With the passage of yesterday’s cold front, wonderful weather has set up shop in the Carolinas just in time for the holiday weekend. Our Father’s Day/Juneteenth Sunday will be the best of the bunch. Expect sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the 70s & 80s for the second half of the weekend. Take advantage of the next few days while you can. Miserable summer heat and humidity return by midweek.

Rain chances remain in the slim-to-none range for at least the next 3-4 days ahead. However, pop-up showers and storms will become more common as heat and humidity build in by the end of the week. Near-100º heat continues into next weekend.

Tonight: Clear and comfy. Low: 57°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Father’s Day/Juneteenth: Gorgeous. High: 85°. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday Night: Another nice night. Low: 59°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: Heat builds. Staying dry. High: 88°. Wind: NE 5-10.