Heat Returns for First Week of Summer

Whether you’re celebrating Father’s Day, Juneteenth, or both, it’s a great day to get outside and enjoy this gorgeous weather. Highs are currently in the 70s and 80s this Sunday afternoon, a feat to be repeated on Monday. Low humidity and stable air maintain their hold on the Carolinas to start the workweek, but heat and humidity build back into the area for our first day of summer on Tuesday. Winds out of the north this week will do their best to keep us cool, but near-100º heat arrives towards the back half of the week.

Rain chances remain few and far between over the next three days, but increased heat and humidity by midweek will fuel pop-up storm chances heading into next weekend. The tropics appear calm for now.

Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 58°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: Warm sunshine. Staying dry. High: 87°. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday Night: Another nice night. A bit milder. Low: 64°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Heat returns. High: 94°. Wind: NW 5-10.