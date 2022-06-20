Troopers Investigate Deadly Lincoln County Collision

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred in Lincoln County Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to the collision on Reepsville Road at the intersection of Corriher Farm Road.

Authorities say a 2014 Kia Optima was stopped on Corriher Farm Road at the intersection of Reepsville Road, at the same time a 1992 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on Reepsville Road.

Troopers say when the Kia started onto Reepsville Road, it failed to yield to the right of way, and collided with the Jeep.

The Kia driver, Dorothy Thomas, 53, died at the scene and the Jeep driver, Alexander Campbell, 25, was not injured, according to a news release.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol impairment is not suspected.