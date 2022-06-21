Police Investigate Shooting, Wreck In Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. –When Lancaster Police responded to a report of a crash Monday night, they found a vehicle with several bullet holes and a driver with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the collision shortly before 12 a.m. on Highway 9 Bypass West, where they located a Ford Crown Victoria down an embankment.

Police say the vehicle sustained heavy damage from the collision as well as multiple gunshots.

The driver also sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to another medical facility, according to a news release.

Police say his condition is unknown at this time.

This incident is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803- 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.