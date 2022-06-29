National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests In Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control To Save And Improve The Lives Of Pets In Charlotte-Mecklenburg

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control (AC&C) is set to receive a $95,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at Huntersville Petco, 10017 Biddick Lane on Tuesday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m. in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

1/4 Photo Credit: CMPD Animal Care & Control

2/4 Photo Credit: CMPD Animal Care & Control

3/4 Photo Credit: CMPD Animal Care & Control

4/4 Photo Credit: CMPD Animal Care & Control







“Our investment in AC&C is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.” “We are grateful for Petco Love’s continued dedication to keeping pets and people together, and their continued support of our shelter programs that help to do just that, thanks to their support our community continues to see more lost pets returning to their homes without ever entering the sheltering system, more community outreach and clinical support programs to increase these reunions and enhance the lives of both the people and their pets going forward,” said Dr.Josh Fisher, Director of CMPD Animal Care & Control.

You can view the check presentation via Facebook live here.