Classic Summertime Pattern Carries Holiday Weekend

Fourth of July weekend is here, and so with it continues the heat, humidity, and pop-up storms. Expect temperatures near 90° in the Piedmont and Foothills this holiday weekend, while the mountains top out closer to 80°. Afternoon pop-ups will be our only relief from the heat this weekend, but they’ll be more isolated than scattered in nature on Saturday. A weak cold front sags towards us on Sunday, which could bring more widespread storm activity. Rain chances return to more isolated values for our Fourth of July Monday.

We desperately need the rain. 99% of the Carolinas are under at least abnormally dry conditions, according to the latest drought monitor. Our best chance of rain for the time being lies on Sunday, but a more unsettled pattern arrives by the end of next week. Please take extra precautions when setting off fireworks this weekend — or better yet, leave it to the pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Hot and humid. A few PM storms. High: 92°. Wind: Light.

Saturday Night: Remaining muggy. Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday: Another hot one. PM scattered storms, some strong/severe. High: 90°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Fourth of July: Mostly sunny. Isolated PM storms. High: 90°. Wind: SW 5-10.