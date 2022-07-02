Tropical Storm Colin Skirts Coast, Summery Pattern Continues

Our Fourth of July weekend is off to a wonderful start around the Metro, but pop-up storms could put a damper on your plans. Rain will be isolated for our Saturday afternoon and evening, but will likely be more widespread on Sunday as a cold front sags towards the Carolinas. The overall severe risk remains low for the heart of the holiday weekend, but a few storms may pack heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Rain chances return to the isolated range for our 4th of July Monday. Temperatures remain in the mid-90s for much of the week ahead.

After being no more than an afterthought on Thursday, a fledgling area of low pressure along the South Carolina coast has become Tropical Storm Colin. Those of us heading to North Carolina beaches this holiday weekend can expect scattered heavy rain and gusty winds approaching 50 mph through Sunday afternoon. The rip current risk may last well into next week. Take proper precautions when enjoying the beach over the next few days.

Tonight: Mild and muggy. Low: 73°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: AM sunshine. PM storms. Some may be strong/severe. High: 92°. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday Night: Storms early, then variable clouds. Low: 73°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Independence Day: Variable clouds with PM pop-up storms. High: 87°. Wind: NE 5-10.