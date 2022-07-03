Charlotte Seen Presents: Summer In Style Fashion Show

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte Seen kicks off the Summer Instyle Fashion show on July 16th at the Hyatt Centric.
The Summer Instyle Fashion Show will highlight Swimwear, Resort Wear, and Summer Wear on the runway.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m
General seating tickets are $40, and reserved front row seats are $49.
Click here to purchase.
Stick around for the Behind The Seams show starting at 7:00 p.m.
This event will showcase the history of fashion from the 1900s to the future time.
The show will feature international, national, and local designers and boutiques to showcase each decade of fashion in the most exciting way.
The designers and era will include the following:
Victorian Era Donda Bullock / Johnathan Runciman
1920 Brittany Synder
1940 Mary Mang Hau Cing / Fashion Seen
1950 Donda Bullock / Johnathan Runciman
1950 Charlotte Seen and Joey Santos Performing Live
1960 Noami Jefferies
1960 Larfel Designs
1970 Rhinestone Gypsy
1970 Leslie Lindsey
1980 Snarkeez
1990 Rhinestone Gypsy
Future Geo in Style
Present Celebration Jacob Scott
General seating tickets are $49, and reserved front row seats are $57.
Click here to purchase tickets and enjoy the show!