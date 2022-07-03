Charlotte Seen Presents: Summer In Style Fashion Show

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte Seen kicks off the Summer Instyle Fashion show on July 16th at the Hyatt Centric.

The Summer Instyle Fashion Show will highlight Swimwear, Resort Wear, and Summer Wear on the runway.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m

General seating tickets are $40, and reserved front row seats are $49.

Click here to purchase.

Stick around for the Behind The Seams show starting at 7:00 p.m.

This event will showcase the history of fashion from the 1900s to the future time.

The show will feature international, national, and local designers and boutiques to showcase each decade of fashion in the most exciting way.

The designers and era will include the following:

Victorian Era Donda Bullock / Johnathan Runciman

1920 Brittany Synder

1940 Mary Mang Hau Cing / Fashion Seen

1950 Donda Bullock / Johnathan Runciman

1950 Charlotte Seen and Joey Santos Performing Live

1960 Noami Jefferies

1960 Larfel Designs

1970 Rhinestone Gypsy

1970 Leslie Lindsey

1980 Snarkeez

1990 Rhinestone Gypsy

Future Geo in Style

Present Celebration Jacob Scott

General seating tickets are $49, and reserved front row seats are $57.

Click here to purchase tickets and enjoy the show!