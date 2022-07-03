Hot Summer Storms Continue Through Holiday

The heart of our July 4th weekend is here, but scattered showers and storms have barged in uninvited to try and put a damper on our plans this Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t be a total wash, but many, if not most, will see rain before the day is over. Those who see storms should expect roughly an hour of wetness before calmer skies return. It’s a bit of a rinse-and-repeat forecast on our holiday Monday as a cold front pushes southward, but rain chances will be a bit more isolated. Expect highs near 90º in the Metro for July 4th.

The aforementioned cold front will sadly be expelled northeastward before it can bring any lasting relief to our area. The hot, humid, and stormy pattern continues throughout much of the week ahead. The remnants of former Tropical Storm Colin will push eastward, away from the Carolinas.

Tonight: Storms early, then drying out overnight. Low: 73°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny with pop-up storms. A bit cooler. High: 90°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday Night: A stray storm early, then mostly clear. Low: 73°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Tuesday: Hot sunshine with PM pop-ups. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10.