Temperatures, Rain Chances Rocket Skyward

Happy Independence Day! Isolated thunderstorms are leading to a few rounds of nature’s fireworks this afternoon, but drier weather will prevail for most this evening. Expect a stray storm or two with variable clouds and temperatures in the 60s and 70s by midnight tonight. The hot and humid pattern continues for much of the week ahead, as pop-up showers and storms remain our only source of relief for the next 3-4 days.

We’ll need to watch for a few severe storms on Wednesday as a shortwave trough (mass of energy) arrives midweek. The main threat will be damaging winds. A cold front swings through by the weekend, which should cool things down heading into next week. For now, the tropics remain quiet.

Tonight: Variable clouds with a stray storm. Mild and muggy. Low: 74°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Tuesday: Hot sunshine. PM pop-up storms. High: 91°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Another sticky night. Low: 74°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday: Hot and humid with scattered storms. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-10.