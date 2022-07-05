Florida Man Claims Self-Defense After Killing Neighbor’s Rooster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN Newsource/WKRC/WJAX/WFOX) – A Florida man is speaking out after spending a month in jail after he was accused of killing his neighbor’s rooster.

James Nix Jr. says the rooster was a menace in the neighborhood and it attacked him.

But the rooster’s owner, and former friend of Nix, says that is not the case.

“I didn’t know to give it a 21-gun salute!” James Nix Jr. said. “CPR? Mouth-to-mouth? Do you know? Or call the chicken ambulance?”