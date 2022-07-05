Florida Man Claims Self-Defense After Killing Neighbor’s Rooster

WCCB Staff, CNN,

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN Newsource/WKRC/WJAX/WFOX) – A Florida man is speaking out after spending a month in jail after he was accused of killing his neighbor’s rooster.

James Nix Jr. says the rooster was a menace in the neighborhood and it attacked him.

But the rooster’s owner, and former friend of Nix, says that is not the case.

“I didn’t know to give it a 21-gun salute!” James Nix Jr. said. “CPR? Mouth-to-mouth? Do you know? Or call the chicken ambulance?”

Big Roo was Jason DeFelice’s pet rooster—that is, until Nix hit it with a stick.

“So, I’m defending myself!” Nix said. “You know, I was fearing for my safety. And the chicken died.”

Nix says the rooster attacked people.

“I have not heard that,” DeFelice said. “Because I know the man here, I know him. He never said anything to me about it.”

“I did tell him after the chicken hit my dad, I said, ‘Hey man, the chicken attacked my dad,’” Nix said. “’Oh well, it’s just a chicken, what’s he going to do?’ You know?”

The neighbors even disagree on how others saw Big Roo.

“These kids that used to live over there, they were throwing rocks and sticks of this chicken to keep it away,” Nix said.

“I know the kids down there they played with the rooster a little bit like with throw rocks at it and chase it,” DeFelice said.

Nix says that one day, the rooster followed and attacked him.

“It’s neck flares up and he’s doing his thing and he’s trying to jump up on me,” Nix said.

He was trying to get the animal away.

“I try to hit it but the chickens jumping up at me and I accidentally knocked in the head,” Nix said. “You know, call it a lucky shot whatever.”

But when DeFelice came home, all he saw was his rooster dead in a ditch.

“I said, ‘I’m calling JSO,’ so I called JSO, just so didn’t do nothing and a couple days later I realized I could call Animal Control,” DeFelice said.

And in late June, Nix went to jail for animal cruelty.

“Next thing you know he calls the chicken police on me,” Nix said.

While the neighbors continue the fight, Nix says he never should have been arrested.

“Chickens die every day, people, at churches, Popeyes, Kentucky Fried Chicken,” Nix said. “Really.”