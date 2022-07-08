Relief From Heat Draws Near

Between the heat, humidity, and storms they bring, the dog days of summer are quickly wearing out their welcome. After topping out at 99° Thursday afternoon, a welcome change of pace is just around the corner. A cold front will slowly push through the Carolinas by the weekend, bringing some much-needed prolonged relief from the heat on Sunday. However, we can expect sweltering heat, uncomely humidity, and spotty strong storms both Friday and Saturday. Temperatures remain in the 80s and 90s through Saturday before dipping into the 70s across the board Sunday.

After a cloudy and cooler close to the weekend, next week gets off to a stunning start on Monday. The heat and humidity return quickly by midweek as more pop-up storms return to the forecast around the same timeframe. For now, the tropics remain quiet.

Today: Hot and humid with PM scattered storms. High: 96°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tonight: Storms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 74°. Wind: S 5-10.

Saturday: Variable clouds with scattered storms. High: 94°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Muggy. Low: 71°. Wind: N 5-10.

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with a few showers. High: 76°. Wind: NE 5-10.