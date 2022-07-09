Brief Relief Blows In

The weekend is here, and welcome changes are just around the corner. Highs cracked the 90s for an eighth straight day in the Queen City this Saturday, but much cooler air slides in by the back half of the weekend. A “wedge”-like setup awaits us Sunday, pushing temperatures back into the 60s and 70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers to close out our weekend.

Monday will be the best day out of the next seven. Highs top out in the 70s & 80s to go along with partly cloudy skies. The humidity won’t fall too much, but will still be a marked improvement compared to last week. Outside of the arrival of a weak cold front on Thursday, the heat and mugginess steadily increase throughout the remainder of the week.

Tonight: A few storms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 72°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers. High: 75°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday Night: Cloudy and mild. Low: 68°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm. Stray storms possible. High: 85°. Wind: NE 5-10.