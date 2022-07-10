Beautiful Monday, Sloppy Second Half of Workweek

After a seemingly endless onslaught of summer heat and humidity, drastic changes have made their way into the Carolinas. Since temperatures have decreased throughout the day, Sunday’s high in the upper 70s came just after midnight. If Charlotte were to stay under 80º Sunday (and it likely will), it would be the coolest day in the area since May 25, 46 days ago. More sunshine and warmth return to kick off the workweek Monday. Highs return to the mid-80s with a slight chance of a pop-up storm. More heat, humidity, and storm chances return by midweek.

The same parent system currently bringing rain and cooler air to the Carolinas may spawn a tropical system in the northern Gulf later this week. The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this prospective area of low pressure a 20% chance of development over the next five days. Regardless of its future, we should expect rain and storms for much of the back half of the week ahead across the Southeast.

Tonight: A few showers early, but otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 67°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: AM mostly cloudy. PM mostly sunny. Stray showers possible. High: 85°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Milder. Low: 69°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Heat returns. Stray storm? High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10.