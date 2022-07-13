Dog Treats Recalled Over Salmonella Contamination

1/6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dog owners should take a close look at what they’re feeding their canines.

Stormberg Foods is recalling numerous dog treats due to potential salmonella contamination.

The products being pulled are Beg and Barker Chicken Breast Strips, Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips and The Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps.

According to the FDA, the company was informed by officials in North Carolina that a sample tested positive for salmonella.

So far, no related illnesses have been reported.

More information is posted here on the FDA’s website.