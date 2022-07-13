Flooding Issues in Mint Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We certainly needed the rain, but maybe not this much. Heavy storms slammed portions of the Charlotte Metro on Wednesday — nearly half a foot of rain fell in some neighborhoods in Mint Hill.

Needless to say, flooding was an issue for many in the area. This farmstead along Arlington Church Road was nearly completely inundated with water, leaving cows with not much room to roam. Nearby Bartlett Road wasn’t faring much better – the road was closed for nearly four hours Wednesday afternoon and evening. Nearby residents Jeanette Hartis and Darrell Mellon couldn’t believe their eyes.

“I’ve lived here since 1985 and I have never, ever seen anything like this before. I saw a friend post a picture from the other side of the road and so I said to my husband, ‘I’ve got to come down and see this.’ And I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it,” said Hartis.

Mellon didn’t believe his wife at first when she told him about the flooding.

“About 4:30, when I told my wife it wasn’t going to happen, and she looked outside and it was flooding… we haven’t seen it since [Hurricane] Hugo [in 1989]… I was wrong, for sure.”

Floodwaters receded even quicker than they rose Wednesday night and Bartlett Road is back open. We certainly needed the rain, but many in Mint Hill will hope for drier weather over the coming days.