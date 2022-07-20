Tracking Strong Storms, Intense Heat

Happy Hump Day! We’ve got bad news, good news, and bad news again for you. The first bad news is that severe storms will be an issue on Thursday as a cold front sags towards the Carolinas. Localized flooding and small hail could be issues with a few of these storms, but damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph will be the main threat. Storms may impact your evening commute, so stay weather-wise.

The good news is that stable air arrives for much of the weekend ahead. Expect sunshine to dominate our skies Friday through Monday morning. The second round of bad news is that the weekend looks HOT. Like, near-100° hot for the Metro and southward. When combined with relatively high dew points, heat index values may approach 105°+ in some spots.

Tonight: Variable clouds with a few storms. Low: 74º. Wind: SW 5-10.

Thursday: Scattered storms. Some may be severe. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Thursday Night: Rain early, then clearing out. Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Friday: Hot sunshine. High: 95°. Wind: Light.