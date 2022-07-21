Suspect Arrested For Shooting And Killing 48-Year-Old Man In West Charlotte

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have taken a suspect in custody for the shooting death of 48-year-old Gary Randolph in west Charlotte. Marquest Latham, 35, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Randolph was killed on Reid Avenue near West Boulevard on July 19th.

Police say they received a 911 call shortly after 1:54pm. When officers arrived on the scene they found Randolph with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Medic.

Latham was taken into custody on July 20th by the Westover Division’s Crime Reduction Unit. The investigation is still ongoing. Police say anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.