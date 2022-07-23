Seemingly Endless Heat Ahead

It’s hot. It’s been hot. It will probably be hot forever. This meteorologist has had enough. And yet, most locations outside of the High Country will have to endure through the 90s for the entirety of the week ahead. A strong area of high pressure to our south will continue to pump warm, humid air into the Carolinas over the next several days. Pop-up showers and storms return to the forecast tomorrow, which could bring a few cooler pockets to our area. Overall, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-90s & mid-80s for the Piedmont/Foothills & High Country, respectively.

A weak cold front arrives from the north by Tuesday, but don’t expect much in terms of relief from the heat. We may need to watch for a few strong storms by midweek, though most will be non-severe. Next week looks a bit cooler, but for now, we’ll have to slug through the 90s.

Tonight: Mild and muggy. Low: 73°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: Hot sunshine with a few PM pop-ups. High: 95°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 71°. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday: Mostly sunny. A few PM storms. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-10.