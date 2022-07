CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say nearly 200 cars have been stolen in Charlotte within the last two weeks. Officer Justin Davies was featured in a video on CMPD’s Twitter account giving citizens tips on keeping your vehicle safe. Some of those tips included:

Lock Your Doors

Know Where Your Keys Are At All Times

Don’t Leave Your Key Fobs Inside Your Car

Never Leave Your Car Running Unattended