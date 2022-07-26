Authorities: Blood Evidence In Missing Woman’s SUV Matches Victim’s DNA

THE LATEST:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina Solicitor told a Chesterfield County courtroom blood evidence collected from the vehicle of Deidre Reid matched her DNA. Her family wasn’t surprised to hear the news. They’re still hoping and praying to find her.

“The only thing that’s hurting the family right now is we still don’t know where Deidre is,” says her brother, James Reid.

In March, Emanuel Bedford, Reid’s ex-boyfriend, was indicted on murder and kidnapping charges. Police say Reid left her Pageland home back on September 3, drove Bedford to a Greyhound bus station in Charlotte, and disappeared. Days later, investigators found Reid’s SUV partially submerged in a pond in Aiken, South Carolina, about 11 miles away from Bedford’s home. The blood evidence found inside matched Reid’s DNA.

In court, Bedford’s attorney told the judge he could no longer represent his client because Bedford had filed a grievance against him. Bedford asked the judge to grant him bond. The judge said that would be discussed at a later hearing.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. – A judge has denied bond for a person of interest in the case of a missing Pageland mother.

41-year-old Deidre Reid disappeared September 3. Authorities say she was last seen with Emanuel Bedford, the father of her youngest son. In court, prosecutors revealed new information about Reid’s vehicle. Investigators found it in a pond in Aiken, South Carolina. Her family says there was blood inside the vehicle. Authorities are now awaiting DNA evidence to confirm if that blood matches Reid’s. In court, the family pleaded with Bedford to tell them where she it.

“I actually wanted Emanuel to see what he has done to this family. He has broken us,” says James Reid, Deidre’s brother.

Bedford is due back in court next month.