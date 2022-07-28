Charlotte “Spraygrounds” Proving Effective in Beating Heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you think this summer has been a hot one, you’re not alone.

“It feels like the sun is angry at us. That’s the only way I can describe it, the sun is angry,” says Charlotte resident Tyler Livingston.

The Queen City cracked 100° for the first time in nearly a decade back in June – and while July has kept things in the double digits so far, 2022 is on track to be one of the hottest years on record in the Metro. With heat index values likely cresting above 100 through Friday afternoon and evening in Charlotte, misting stations, known as “spraygrounds,” provide an important lifeline for those stuck out in the heat.

“[Charlotte] currently has nine spraygrounds. It’s just a safe and easy way to go out. and cool down,” according to Michael Johnson with the Mecklenburg County Aquatics Center.

Mecklenburg County has plenty of public options to stay cool: pools, spraygrounds, and even your local libraries for those who want to keep things on the drier side.

“It’s free. I think that’s the biggest thing. It’s free, so just anybody can come out here… it’s not adding to the budget… places like this mean a lot,” Livingston opines.

“Stay cool. Stay positive,” Keith Jones adds.

Here are the nine Charlotte spraygrounds locations:

Clarks Creek Community Park, 5435 Hucks Road

Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, 1100 E. Trade St.

Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St.

First Ward Park, 309 E. Seventh St.

Latta Park, 601 East Park Ave.

Nevin Park, 6100 Statesville Rd.

Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.

West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive

Veterans Park, 2136 Central Ave.

The spraygrounds are open from 10 AM to 8 PM every day.