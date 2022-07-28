Couple Indicted For Deadly Hotel Shooting, Warrants Show Couple Got Angry Over Missing Rabbit

CHARLOTTE — A local couple is indicted for a deadly shooting in Northwest Charlotte. Police arrested 20-year-old Devion Brown, and 22-year-old Tasjah Williams after a shooting that killed 55-year-old Jayeshbhai Patel, and injured another clerk. Police say the couple was staying at the Econo Lodge Hotel on Glenwood Drive on June 11th.

According to arrest warrants, the suspects got upset over a pet rabbit that was missing from their room. Police say surveillance video shows the couple confronting the clerks. They say Brown pulled out a gun and shot Patel and his co-worker. Patel died at the hospital.

A grand jury indicted Brown for murder and attempted murder. Williams was indicted for felony aid and abetting murder.