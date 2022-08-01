CMPD Continues Crackdown on Aggressive, Dangerous Bicycle Groups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is continuing its crackdown on groups driving erratically on bicycles and other motorized vehicles.

Investigators say the groups’ actions go beyond reckless driving and include violent acts like assaults and armed robberies.

A targeted operation resulted in more arrests over the weekend.

22-year-old Richard Flood is charged with reckless driving, after officers witnessed a large group riding out of Camp North End on Sunday.

Flood has multiple pending felonies, including hitting a pedestrian with a dirt bike, causing a serious brain injury, then fleeing the scene.

A 15-year-old was also arrested.

Their name isn’t being released because of their age, but police say this is their third time being arrested for reckless driving.