Miserable Summer Heat & Humidity Press On

Well, at least we’re only seven weeks away from fall. 19 of the past 20 days in Charlotte have topped out at 90° or hotter, and there’s no relief in sight. A strong Bermuda High to our east will continue a merciless onslaught of heat and humidity through the weekend into next week. Each of the next five days ahead will bring the 80s and 90s to the entirety of the Carolinas. As usual, pop-up showers and storms will be our only reprieve from the heat for the time being.

The tropics remain quiet for now. Our last named storm in the Atlantic, Colin, formed 34 days ago. Despite the recent lull, our season is still on track to be an active one. 90% of all Atlantic hurricanes form in August or later.

Today: Hot and humid with PM pop-up storms. High: 91°. Wind: S 5-10.

Tonight: Storms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 73°. Wind: S 5-10.

Saturday: Another summery day. PM pop-ups. High: 91°. Wind: S 5-10.

Saturday Night: Mild and muggy. Low: 73°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Summertime pattern continues. High: 91°. Wind: S 5-10.