Summertime Pattern Continues, Glimpse of Relief in Sight

Our first weekend of the new month is here, but not much has changed weather-wise. Expect highs in the 80s and 90s along with pop-up afternoon thunderstorms through midweek. Rain chances remain firmly in the isolated-to-scattered range over the same timeframe as a cold front slowly pushes toward the Carolinas from the west. A much-needed break from the heat arrives Thursday into Friday as the aforementioned front arrives. Scattered storms and increased cloud cover will keep most in the 70s and 80s to close out the week. Next weekend looks a bit cooler and much drier.

Right on cue, the tropics appear to be waking up. The NHC is watching a complex of tropical showers and storms over Africa that will eventually emerge in the Atlantic over the next few days. Right now, this system only has a 20% chance of development and is thousands of miles away from the coastal US, but it’s a sign that the Atlantic is getting primed for peak activity.

Tonight: Storms early, then clearing. Low: 74°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: Humid with pop-up storms. High: 88°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday Night: Mild and muggy. Low: 72°. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday: Mostly sunny. A few PM storms. High: 90°. Wind: SW 5-10.