Cooler, Drier Air Eyes Carolinas

Another sultry weekend has come and gone, but a much-needed break from the oppressive summer heat and humidity may be just around the corner. For now, expect our usual summer humdrum of heat, humidity, and pop-up storms to continue through midweek. Highs in the Piedmont and Foothills will top out near 90º, while the High Country crests closer to 80º over the next 3-4 days.

Long-range models still aren’t in complete agreement, but a cold front should sweep into the Carolinas from the northwest Thursday into Friday. Rain chances crescendo on Thursday, but the severe threat looks minimal. Assuming all goes to plan, much drier air arrives by next weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight: A few storms early, then variable clouds. Low: 72°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Mostly sunny with PM pop-ups. High: 92°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Stray storm? Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday: Another summery day. High: 94°. Wind: SW 5-10.