Typical Summertime Pattern Continues, Big Changes Late Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The summer heat, humidity, and pop-up storms will continue this week. Highs in the Piedmont and Foothills will top out near 90 on most afternoons. A cold front should bring better chances and coverage of showers and storms on Thursday. Behind the front some fantastic weather for Friday-Sunday with cooler temps in the mid 80s and lower humidity.

Monday: Mostly sunny with PM pop-ups. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-0.

Monday Night: A stray storm. Low: 73. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday: Another summery day. Isolated PM storm possible. High: 92. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday: Scattered late day storms. High: 91.

Thursday: Showers and storms likely. High: 80.