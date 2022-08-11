Optimist Hall To End Free Parking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Higher prices are hitting Charlotteans’ wallets from all angles these days. Gas may be coming down, but food, travel, and housing all remain sky high. Free parking is also hard to come by these days, and it may get even harder soon.

Starting August 15th, popular hangout spot Optimist Hall will begin charging for parking — and I’m not talking about electric vehicles. According to an Instagram post from the food hall, the first hour and a half will be free, but the rates quickly steepen from there.

A three-hour stop rings you up for 18 dollars. You could get two grilled cheeses, a side, and a drink from Papi Queso for that much, taking quite the bite out of your budget.

These new rates are certainly leaving a bad taste in some customers’ mouths.

“I think it’s really a shame,” NoDa resident Caleb Van Voorhis told us.

“It’s disappointing for the customers, I’m sure it’s disappointing for the businesses. When people are looking around for options, for where to go and get a beer and dinner, if I’m considering, ‘Okay, if I have to pay 20 bucks to sit here for a couple of hours or somewhere else, I’m going somewhere else.’”

“I really like coming over here, but it’s already a challenge to get parking on a regular weekday and then paying for it, I really don’t think I’ll be back,” Ronald Bridges adds, “It’s challenging.”

We reached out to Optimist Hall and a few businesses inside for comment, but our invitations were declined.

This isn’t the first time parking rates have increased in the Queen City. The Charlotte City Council recently increased all city parking by 50 cents an hour back in May. The increased rates go into effect next year.

“We would normally sit through the evening. So now suddenly there’s an extra few to just have a nice afternoon and evening, and they’re going to charge you for it. That doesn’t sit well with me,” quips Van Voorhis.