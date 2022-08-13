Beautiful Dry Weekend, Humidity Returns Soon

After seemingly endless heat and humidity, delectable dry air has arrived just in time for the weekend. Temperatures remain warm in the upper 70s and 80s this weekend, but the miserable mugginess we’ve been suffering through for the past couple of months has been shown the door for now. Expect comfortable conditions to continue through Sunday before more moisture arrives to kick off the workweek Monday.

Another cold front sweeps in from the north by Tuesday. Rain chances sharply increase Monday night through Tuesday morning. Unlike the last system, this front won’t do as well of a job clearing out the rain and humidity, but it will bring some cooler air on Wednesday. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms take over the forecast for the second half of the week, while temperatures steadily build back closer to 90° by next weekend.

Tonight: Cool and dry. Low: 60°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: Warm sunshine. Slight shower chance late. High: 88°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday Night: Variable clouds with a few overnight storms. Low: 72°. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday: Showers and storms. Some could be heavy. High: 90°. Wind: SW 5-10.