Summerlike Monday, Wet & Cool Midweek

In an intriguing turn of events, it looks like our newfound taste of fall may continue after a brief hiatus on Monday. After a gorgeous close to the weekend, expect another summer-like day to kick off the workweek. Highs should top out close to 90º in the Piedmont and Foothills, while the High Country finds itself in the upper 70s. Scattered storms will push into the area from the north as another powerful cold front sweeps into the Carolinas. Some of these storms could pack damaging gusty winds and small hail.

Here’s where things get interesting. There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but confidence is building that a wet and cool air mass will set up shop over our region as the aforementioned front stalls out to our south. It won’t exactly be pleasant, but it’s looking like temperatures could end up 10-20º below average in the Piedmont on Wednesday. Summer certainly won’t go down quietly, though, and the heat will return by next weekend.

Tonight: Clouds build. Isolated storms, mainly north. Low: 65°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Monday: Humid with scattered storms. Some may be severe. High: 88°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Monday Night: Storms early, then mostly cloudy. Low: 67°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers. High: 76°. Wind: NE 5-10.