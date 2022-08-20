Rain & Humidity Return, Heat Lags Behind

The taste of fall we’ve enjoyed over the past week has been exquisite, but we’re back to summertime sadness through the end of August. That said, highs will largely remain below average for the next seven days, despite the return of the humidity and afternoon rain chances. Expect 60s and 70s and a few showers waking up Sunday morning. Afternoon pop-up storms will greet us in the afternoon as we top out in the 70s and 80s to close out the weekend. Rain chances lie in the scattered range through Monday night. Temperatures will slowly increase over the next few days, but temperatures will largely remain below 90º through the workweek.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has designated Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Four in the western Gulf of Mexico. The NHC is giving PTC Four a 50% chance of developing into Tropical Storm Danielle, but the fledging system is quickly running out of real estate. Regardless of development, the area of low pressure will make landfall along the Texas-Mexico and bring heavy rain to the region. Remember: hurricane season typically peaks in early September.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms overnight. Low: 71°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: A few showers early, becoming more scattered in the afternoon. High: 86°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday Night: Scattered storms taper off overnight. Low: 71°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Clouds and rain. High: 83°. Wind: SW 5-10.