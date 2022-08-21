Soggy Start to Workweek

It’s been a while since Charlotte cracked 90º. 11 days, to be exact. For now, that streak will continue. Dense fog in the morning and clouds and rain in the afternoon will keep highs in the 70s and 80s through Tuesday as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. While the system will clear out most of the rain, the heat and humidity will stick around. Piedmont highs will hover around 90º both Wednesday and Thursday; areas that stay dry have the best shot at warmer temperatures.

Next weekend is looking interesting. Models are starting to pick up on another “winter wedge”-like pattern Friday through Sunday. If this scenario were to play out, we could expect another cloudy and cool stretch with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tonight: Cloudy with sporadic showers. Dense fog overnight. Low: 71°. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday: AM fog. PM scattered storms. High: 84°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Monday Night: Storms early, then mostly cloudy. Low: 67°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Variable clouds with a few storms. Warmer. High: 87°. Wind: N 5-10.