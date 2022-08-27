August Is Back

The past couple of weeks haven’t been very August-like, but summer snatches the reins back as we close out the month. While it won’t be steaming hot on Sunday, the humidity will keep things feeling tropical across the Carolinas through the weekend. Each of the following five afternoons should see the Piedmont hover around 90º. As we’d usually expect on hot and humid days, pop-up storms are in the forecast through the workweek.

55 days have come and gone since Tropical Storm Colin, our last named storm in the Atlantic, dissipated. While nothing will pop off over the next few days, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking three areas of developing low pressure: two in the eastern Atlantic and one in the Caribbean. The farther west of the former two is the system the NHC has the most interest in; the budding storm has a 40% of becoming named over the next five days. There are no immediate tropical threats to the Carolinas for at least the next ten days.

Tonight: A few storms early, then mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: AM fog, then variable clouds with a few showers. High: 87°. Wind: E 5-10.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear with a stray storm early. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Hot and humid with PM pop-up storms. High: 90°. Wind: NE 5-10.