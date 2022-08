CONCORD, N.C. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday afternoon, according to the Concord Police. The mall is currently closed.

Police say the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public. The SBI is also helping with the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time. WCCB has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.