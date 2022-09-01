Hot & Dry Now, Cool & Soggy Later

Happy first day of meteorological fall! Summer is clearly still in charge of the Carolinas for now, though. A bubble of high pressure has built into the mid-section of the East Coast, keeping things hot and dry through the workweek. Big changes lurk as we head into the weekend. Recent model trends are pointing to another “winter wedge” situation by Sunday, although uncertainty is high. For now, expect a cooler, cloudier, and wetter weekend with highs in the 70s across the board. Summer picks up where it left off by midweek next week.

It’s official: the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is the first in 25 years to have a storm-free August. That said, it’s looking like September will be off to an active start. It looks like a foregone conclusion that we’ll have at least two more named storms by the end of the weekend. Neither is a direct threat to the Carolinas, but rip currents may be an issue heading into next week. The next two names on the list are Danielle and Earl.

Today: Hot sunshine. High: 90°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 68°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Friday: Another lovely day. High: 90°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Friday Night: Clouds build. Milder. Low: 70°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Cooler. High: 84°. Wind: SE 5-10.