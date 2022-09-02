Dry Friday, Unsettled Holiday Weekend

After back-to-back stunners to wrap up August and kick off September, our gorgeous weather is running out of real estate. We’ll have one last beautiful day before things take a turn for the messy. High pressure to our north will do its best to keep us dry this weekend, but a moisture-laden air mass settles over the Carolinas by Sunday. No single day ahead will be a washout, but rain chances will be on the incline throughout our Labor Day weekend. As rain chances rise, temperatures will fall. There is still some model agreement that we’ll see a “winter wedge”-like setup Sunday into Monday. After topping out near 90° this Friday afternoon, it may be a struggle for many Piedmont locations to crack 80° both Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

Tropical Storm Danielle formed over the open Atlantic late Thursday morning, snapping a 60-day drought. Danielle will not be an issue as it swirls roughly 2,000 miles away from our coast. We’ll need to stay weather-wise about a system getting its act together just east of the Caribbean. While models still take future Tropical Storm Earl away from the mainland U.S., rip currents will be an issue along the Carolina coastline starting next week.

Today: Hot sunshine. High: 91°. Wind: E 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible overnight. Low: 69°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Saturday: Variable clouds with a few showers. High: 87°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Saturday Night: Mild and muggy with a stray shower. Low: 71°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. Noticeably cooler. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10.